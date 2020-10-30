His whole world. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Biniyam Shibre shared a new photo with his girlfriend, Ariela Weinberg, and their son, Aviel, after fans got to witness the moment she welcomed their first child on the spinoff.

“Your real family are the people who are always there for you through thick and thin,” Biniyam, 29, captioned the heartwarming portrait of his loved ones on Thursday, October 29. Aviel made his eagerly-anticipated debut on the October 18 episode.

Ariela, 28, had quite the delivery with baby No. 1 in Ethiopia, having discovered her son was still breech during an ultrasound appointment on the midseason premiere. Because of the low amount of fluid in her amniotic sac and decreased movement of her child, doctors deemed it necessary to perform an emergency C-section, which came as a shock to both Ariela and Biniyam.

Fortunately, the couple’s bundle of joy was born perfectly healthy and they were able to head home after being discharged from the hospital. In the following scene, which aired on the October 25 episode, Ariela told Biniyam to walk home with their newborn son using an umbrella since they didn’t have a car seat.

Right before the episode aired, Ariela responded to critics who saw the teaser clip and claimed she should have let Biniyam and Aviel get into the car with her.

“I would like to clarify something. I lived in Argentina for almost seven years. I have family all over the world including Guatemala, Spain, Italy, Canada, Ukraine, etc. A lot of countries do not use car seats. But that doesn’t make it safe. A lot of people are complaining that I made Bini walk home so I want to clarify the reality of that scene,” the TLC alum wrote. “For anyone who has ever been to Addis, you know that the weather is usually around 70 degrees, sunny, with a light breeze except in the rainy season,” the season 2 star continued.

“Our house was two blocks walking from the hospital on streets where cars do not pass. But in order to drive home, you would have to take a heavily transited main road. I could not walk home because I had just had a C-section,” she added, pointing out she wanted to do whatever was safest for their little one.

Luckily, they all made it home fine. Ariela and Biniyam are clearly still going strong and loving life with Aviel!