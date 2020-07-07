Not the best impression. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Ariela and Biniyam‘s new life together didn’t start off on the right foot. The pregnant New Jersey native was extremely unhappy with the living conditions in the apartment her boyfriend chose for them in Ethiopia, and she said it was making her think twice about relocating to his home country.

“I want to see the apartment. If it’s terrible, I want to punch you in the face,” Ariela, 28, told Biniyam, a.k.a. “Baby,” in the car ride to their new place shortly after she and her mother arrived in Ethiopia. The 29-year-old tried to explain to her that living conditions in his country would be different than in the United States. She joked that she didn’t want to live outside with cows and admitted she was scared and nervous to see what was waiting for her.

“I really hope that Baby found a decent apartment because I don’t know if he understood all my requirements. I need electricity, I need running water, I need hot water to shower and make the baby’s baths, so we’ll see what he chose,” the expecting mom said.

Once inside their apartment, Ariela immediately disliked the space and the furnished decor. “It’s terrible,” she said in her confessional. “The colors are depressing, it’s dark and obviously it’s leftover decorations from whoever is renting it [out].”

Ariela had an unfavorable reaction to the bedroom, but she was even more upset when she saw the bathroom. “This bathroom looks like something from one of the Saw movies,” Ariela said. “I can smell the mold coming from the bathroom. Oh my God. My mom is gonna hate this place and she’s gonna grab me to the side and then be like, ‘You can’t live here. You can’t live in these conditions with a baby.’ This is horrible. I’m laughing, but inside, I’m dying.”

She shared her honest opinion with Biniyam. “I hate it. No toilet seat. It’s awful,” she said. “Babe. I really love you, so I really don’t want to hurt your feelings but it’s terrible.”

Biniyam said he felt sad that Ari did not approve of the apartment he found for them. “It was my fault. I didn’t provide what she wanted. I’m disappointed in myself,” he said in his confessional.

Ariela explained this apartment was not an ideal place to raise their baby, and Biniyam agreed. “Don’t worry, we can figure it out. We can talk about it, this is the first step,” he reassured.

“I’ve traveled a lot of places and lived in precarious conditions, but now we’re gonna have a baby, we’re starting a family and this horrible s–thole apartment gives me second thoughts about wanting to stay in Ethiopia.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.