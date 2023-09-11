Military veteran Riley traveled to Vietnam to meet Violet for the first time on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. While the trip wasn’t everything he anticipated for their first in person meeting, fans suspect Violet may be pregnant after a teaser revealed she may be expecting his child.

Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Violet Pregnant?

Despite Riley being completely smitten with the Vietnam native prior to his overseas arrival, he didn’t believe she had been completely truthful with him in their relationship. From lying about being divorced and taking it “upon herself to hide the truth” from Riley, to her still being on a dating app, he admitted that he considered hiring a private investigator to look into Violet’s background.

While Riley left Vietnam without the answers he needed, fans believe Violet could be pregnant due to a teaser for the September 17 episode.

“Are congratulations in order? Am I gonna be an aunty?” Riley’s friend Tiffany asked him upon his arrival back in the United States. In a separate confessional, Riley revealed that Violet told him she was pregnant with his baby.

Does 90 Day Fiance’s Violet Already Have Kids?

Violet is a mother of two daughters. During the spinoff, she questioned whether Riley could afford to support them while in the United States.

“I don’t have a job, I don’t have money. You say with me, you can support me, you can help me when I come [to] your country?” Violet asked during the August 20 episode. “I just want to know how much you have in your account bank? How you support me with my daughters?”

TLC

The question caught Riley off guard, but he assured Violet that he could financially take care of them.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Riley and Violet Still Together?

While Riley left Vietnam without telling Violet he loved her, the New York native seemingly confirmed their split in August 2023 after sharing a string of alleged text messages between them on social media.

Accusing Violet of increasing his father’s stress levels and manipulating people into thinking that he is “some type of controlling, insecure person,” Riley texted the educator, “You want everyone to think you’re sweet and innocent. As long as I’m the one looking like a psychopath it’s OK but the moment I give context and prove to you how disrespectful, hurtful, dishonest you were to me you run and hide.”

“So Violet, I say this with every fiber of my being, I don’t want you, I don’t care if you don’t like how you’re being portrayed on one episode after I’ve been portrayed as a psychopath for 11 of them, and I truly hope you know that once I am able I will expose every single lie, every single begging for me back text you sent my family, and every single fact that will prove you’re the real narcissist, selfish, rude and untrustworthy person that this show has ever seen,” he carried on.

“Everything you say is a lie. You always open my mouth i care about you, I like you, I care and want to help you,” Violet appeared to respond before threatening to delete her Instagram account. Her account has been deactivated as of publication.

Fans will have to tune in to season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC and Discovery+ on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET to find out how Riley and Violet’s pregnancy scare plays out.