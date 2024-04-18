90 Day Fiancé stars Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes have returned back to her native Brazil, and it’s clear her father, Carlos, still isn’t the biggest fan of her American husband.

In a teaser for the Sunday, April 21, episode shared by ET, the couple were on their way to Thaís’ dad’s house after arriving from the airport. Thaís, 26, was sitting in the backseat with their daughter, Aleesi, and decided to call her father as Patrick, 33, drove on the highway in the South American country.

“Patrick said ‘Hi’ to you,” the mom of one told her dad in Portuguese. In response, Carlos replied, “Hey … little bastard,” which garnered a questionable expression from Patrick, who understands the language.

Thaís told Carlos how she wanted to drive since she’s native to the area, but Patrick “wanted to.” During the conversation, Thaís yelled at Patrick for not stopping at a stop sign, which prompted Carlos to urge Patrick to be more careful.

“I know how to drive. You’re a backseat driver. You complain about my driving, but you never want to drive,” the bodybuilder said in a joint confessional. “But I just got to Brazil, and your dad’s already calling me names. I don’t know why your dad is calling me a ‘little bastard.’”

TLC

Patrick’s relationship with Thaís’ family has been rocky since their debut on season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé. At the time, Thaís told her father she was traveling to the United States on a tourist visa, rather than the K-1 visa the pair were approved for.

With the K-1 visa, Thaís and Patrick had to wed within 90 days of her arrival or risk deportation. After Patrick learned that Carlos wasn’t aware of their plans, he insisted the model come clean about the situation. After many fights, the couple broke the news of their wedding through a video call and Carlos was not pleased. He felt all American men wanted to do was take advantage of Brazilian women.

“How do you have the audacity to stay there all this time, and now you come to me to tell me that you’re getting married?” he asked his daughter. Carlos scolded her for not telling him their plans “from the beginning” and told Thaís that he didn’t think she should marry Patrick, asking her to come back home to Brazil “as soon as possible.”

Thaís and Patrick ended up going through with their wedding, and their nuptials played out during a August 2022 episode. In Touch confirmed the 90 Day Fiancé alums tied the knot on February 22, 2022, in Seminole, Florida, according to their marriage license.

Fans were initially unsure if the couple would even make it down the aisle, but Thaís and Patrick shocked viewers when they announced they were expecting their first child ahead of the season 9 tell-all in August 2022. The pair later welcomed baby No. 1 on November 16, 2022.