90 Day Fiancé stars Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aleesi, and she is gorgeous!

“We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi!” the TLC couple told Us Weekly following her arrival on November 16. “As first-time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby and she is perfect in every way.”

The new mom opened up about the delivery process, which she says took 23 hours of labor. “Friends, you told me that the epidural was great,” she shared via her Instagram Stories later that day. “I need to tell you that I had a little panic attack with this.”

Just one day prior, the Brazil native revealed her daughter’s name for the first time while giving fans an inside look into Aleesi’s pink and white elephant-themed nursery.

“Baby girl’s room ready for her Aleesi Ramone,” the reality TV personality captioned the video. “We made it simple as I wanted.”

Patrick and Thaís made franchise history alongside fellow season 9 couple Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer when they announced they were both expecting baby No. 1 on the August 2022 tell-all.

Following the baby news, Patrick and Thaís announced another major life change — a new Nevada address. Moving was a major point of contention as Thaís initially arrived in Austin, Texas, however, the pair experienced growing pains after relocating to Dallas mid-season.

In Touch previously confirmed the 90 Day Fiancé duo purchased a three-bedroom, three-bathroom Las Vegas home for $530,990.

“I felt a little guilty taking Thaís from one place to another place. I think the move itself has made our relationship better,” the former bodybuilder explained to Vegas Magazine in August 2022. “[I am from here but] when we were here for a short stay [and] going out to clubs, I think the perception is that if you move here that’s going to be your life. I had to have her believe that we could live here.”

Keep scrolling to see 90 Day Fiancé stars Thaís and Patrick’s daughter Aleesi’s baby album.