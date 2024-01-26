90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett opened up to her new love interest, Giannis, about a major regret she has about ​her time ​spent with ex-husband Pedro Jimeno.

“Having babies is on my mind constantly and it’s something that actually brings me a lot of anxiety and time is against me,” Chantel, 32, admitted, as seen in People’s exclusive clip for ​the Monday, January 29 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. “My eggs are gonna be considered geriatric by the time I’m 35 and I’m 32 years old so I do have resentment for Pedro for stealing all of the best years from me,” she added.

Luckily for Chantel, Giannis, 31, had similar goals in mind. ​The Greek soccer player explained to Chantel that he, too, was looking for someone with whom he can “settle down with, have family, have kids.”

“It’s refreshing to hear Giannis wanting to settle down and have kids because that’s all I want to do,” she explained to producers during a confessional.

Giannis and Chantel began dating after meeting at a club during Chantel’s trip to his native country, as documented on the show’s January 8 episode. Despite Chantel’s claim that she wanted to take things slowly with Giannis, noting that she had “only just met him,” their relationship seemed to move quickly.

Shortly after their meeting, Chantel traveled four hours to Giannis’ hometown to “see if the connection she felt in the club was real.” Chantel gushed that he “swept her right off her feet.”

Pedro, 32, and Chantel’s journey to the altar was filmed for season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, which aired in 2016. Audiences watched as Pedro moved from the Dominican Republic to Chantel’s native Georgia on a K-1 visa, where they tied the knot after a brief courting period.

The couple’s love story continued on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which followed Pedro and Chantel through the ups and downs of their lives as newlyweds.

Interest in the pair and their families eventually led them to receive their own TLC spinoff series, The Family Chantel, which aired in 2019 and followed Pedro and Chantel’s problems with communication, finances and cultural differences. These issues came to a boiling point In May 2022, when Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel after seven years of marriage.

The crumbling of the reality stars’ marriage was featured on The Family Chantel’s 5th season, which Chantel felt was a natural conclusion to the hit series.

“I’m getting a divorce and my marriage is ending,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September 2023 about the show’s final season. “I think that now it’s time to end the show because the whole show was centered around my family and Pedro’s family quarreling. I think that it’s time, since the divorce and everything.”

Despite her failed marriage, Chantel told the outlet at the time that she wasn’t ready to give up on love.

“I feel like love is the most powerful emotion, the most powerful energy,” she said, adding that she would not share any details about her current relationship status. “You guys are just gonna have to watch the show. And stay tuned to find out.”

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.