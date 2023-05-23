Working woman! 90 Day Fiancé star April Carter isn’t just a TV personality, but has impressive careers as a doctor and business owner. Keep scrolling to find out her job, how she makes money and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star April Carter’s Job?

April currently makes a living by working as a doctor. According to her LinkedIn profile, she specializes as an internal medicine physician at ​ CompHealth.

Additionally, the TLC personality is a franchise owner of the fitness studio HOTWORX, which she founded in January 2020.

“HOTWORX is a virtually instructed exercise program created for users to experience the many benefits of infrared heat absorption, while completing a 30-minute Isometric workout or 15-minute High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session,” according to the website. “As the infrared heat penetrates your body causing you to sweat, the isometric postures further accelerate detoxification by physically removing the toxins from your organs through muscle contraction.”

How Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star April Carter Make Money?

While appearing on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, April told viewers that she has a master’s degree in healthcare administration and a law degree. Her LinkedIn confirms that she obtained her masters at Walden University and her juris masters in health law at Emory University School of Law. She also opened an electric car business in the Dominican Republic.

Another source of income comes from April’s appearances on the reality show. While her exact salary from the show hasn’t been confirmed, it’s been reported that 90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star April Carter’s Net Worth?

April’s net worth is not currently known, though it can be assumed that she has an impressive amount of money due to her several jobs and business endeavors.

“I’m the kind of person that knows what she wants,” the Texas native explained during the May 1 episode. “I get what I want, and I have expensive taste. I don’t think I have to apologize for that.”

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star April Meet Valentin?

April and Valentin met 11 months before they began filming season 3 when they crossed paths at a gym. At the time, she was in the Dominican Republic establishing her electric car business.

Courtesy of April Carter/Instagram

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars April and Valentin Still Together?

While she is active on Instagram, neither April nor Valentin have publicly confirmed the current relationship status.

Viewers will have to tune into 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise on Monday nights to watch their relationship unfold.