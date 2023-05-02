90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise star April Carter might be making her TV debut — but TLC personality is only one item on her *impressive* resume. Keep reading to find out April makes money, her net worth and more!

How Does 90 Day Fiance’s April Carter Make Money?

April currently works as a doctor, specializing in critical care medicine and is also a franchise owner of HOTWORX, a fitness studio that incorporates infrared heat and isometrics, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“I’m the kind of person that knows what she wants,” she told producers during the May 1 episode of the spinoff. “I get what I want, and I have expensive taste. I don’t think I have to apologize for that.”

During her season 3 debut, she also revealed she has a master’s degree in healthcare administration, a law degree and recently opened an electric car business in the Dominican Republic.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star April Carter’s Net Worth?

While April’s net worth is not known, the Texas native likely makes a hefty salary in the medical field.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s April and Valentine Still Together?

April met Valentin 11 months prior to filming season 3 while in the Dominican Republic while establishing her electric car business. After crossing paths at the gym, she felt he was the man she had been waiting for.

However, the health professional is a self-described “germophobe” and is in for major culture shock when she visits her partner’s humble adobe in Santo Domingo.

“Before the pandemic, I always have a germ problem. I wipe seats down, I don’t touch gas pumps, I take my shoes off in my home,” she explained in another scene. “As a doctor, I know very well the type of germs that can live on surfaces.

It’s clear the personal trainer is aware of their future challenges as he was worried to bring her what he called an “underworld” environment.

“She stays in expensive hotels, resorts, that kind of thing,” he told his mom before her arrival on the island. His mom replied, “If she loves you, she’ll come to wherever you live, no matter the condition.”

While April nor Valentine have yet to comment on their current relationship status, fans will have to tune in to TLC on Monday nights to see how their journey plays out.