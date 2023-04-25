90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise stars Jordan and Everton may have met over 12 years ago, but there are still a lot of secrets between the two. Keep reading to find out if Everton and Jordan are still together.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jordan and Everton Meet?

Jordan met Everton when she was visiting Grand Cayman for a friend’s wedding.

“The wedding party chartered a boat, and he was our boat captain for the day,” the Texas native told producers during their season 3 debut in April 2023. “And I remember the second we saw each other, it was an immediate, magnetic kind of chemistry.”

While she said it sparked “a passionate love affair,” the international lovers were on and off in their relationship for 12 years.

“But even when I’ve been in a relationship with other people, Everton has always been in the background,” the TLC personality continued. For Everton’s part, he got back together with Jordan prior to the pandemic and he said his girlfriend was his “help” since the tourism business was shut down completely in the Cayman Islands.

“That was a game changer for me,” the Jamaica native explained in a confessional. “I know it’s probably been very hard for her, but she always make sure that, financially wise, whatever she has, she’s gonna share with me [sic].”

What Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jordan’s Instagram?

Jordan can be found on Instagram under the handle @jordanmasonofficial.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Jordan and Everton Still Together?

While Jordan and Everton are planning their future together, Jordan has secrets that she hasn’t told Everton in their 12 years together.

Jordan previously worked in the beauty industry; however, during the pandemic, she turned to making and selling “custom fetish videos.”

While she considers herself a nudist and is proud of her sexuality, the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise star understands she has to tell her partner about how she makes her living online.

“I’m hoping that this time we really can pull it off … but this means that I really need to come clean about my videos,” she said during the April 24 episode. “It’s not right that I’m keeping a secret from him.”

While Everton and Jordan’s relationship current relationship status has yet to be revealed, Jordan has no mention of her overseas partner on her Instagram, a telling sign the pair may no longer be together.