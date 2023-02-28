90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is back for season 3 and returning with a few familiar faces! Season 2 star De Juan VaLentine is finally returning to Colombia after proposing to boyfriend Carlos Jiménez — however this season, the cameras are back in the Dominican Republic to document longtime franchise star Pedro Jimeno’s mom Lidia Jimeno’s journey to find love!

The show’s premise remixes the original 90 Day Fiancé format as the couples are made up of one foreigner and one American that has an interest in moving from the U.S. to a tropical paradise. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise cast, the premiere date for season 3 and more!

Who Is on the ‘90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’ Season 3 Cast?

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will feature six couples: VaLentine and Carlos, Lidia and Scott, Jessica and Juan, Jordan and Everton, April and Valentin, and Matt and Ana.

The only couple who are returning to the franchise from the previous season is VaLentine and Carlos. The couple made their debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise after VaLentine traveled to Carlos’ native of Colombia to meet him for the first time. While the couple is now close to saying ‘I do,’ “a past romance threatens their union,” according to TLC’s press release.

Lidia is set to make her 90 Day Fiancé debut after playing a supporting role in her son Pedro’s failed romance with ex-wife Chantel Everett on the spinoff, The Family Chantel. The matriarch has been set up with a man named Scott, “whom she hopes to bring to the Dominican Republic to meet for the first time in person.”

Pregnant Jessica and her partner Juan are in the process of starting their life together, but infidelity rumors are set to get in the way. Meanwhile, fans will get to meet nudist Jordan and her “anything but open” partner Everton, successful doctor April and a “much younger” Valentin, and Matt and Ana, who met in an online chat group.

When Does Season 3 of ‘90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’ Premiere?

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 premieres on TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, April 17 at 8 P.M. ET/PT.