New man? Cortney Reardanz returned to TLC on the new limited series, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, and she shared a major update on her life. The 29-year-old seems to have a new boyfriend, but the couple does not seem to be on the same page about their relationship.

Cortney is in Naples, Florida, and self-quarantining at her “friend” Andy‘s house. At the beginning of her scene, Andy brought Cortney breakfast in bed after she woke up around noon. “That’s so sweet,” she told him. But in her confessional, Cortney revealed how she met Andy, who is from Germany, and how she really feels about him.

“I met Andy via email. I work with Andy because I’m the brand ambassador for his period cup company,” the Orlando native said. “So, I just came here for the weekend to get my hair done and do some photo shoots and now like, I’m stuck here.”

The state of Florida had imposed a stay at home order, so she was not able to leave after her weekend trip. At the time of filming, Cortney had been in self-quarantine for about three weeks.

“I miss my parents and would like to go home,” Cortney said. “Every day I’m fighting with him and feeling drained, but I’m also scared and don’t want to infect them if I’m silently carrying the virus or something like that.”

While Cortney and Andy call each other “babe,” there seems to be confusion about the status of their relationship. On their drive back to Andy’s house after picking up toilet paper, he suggested that Cortney invite her parents over to his house for dinner after the quarantine is over. “Um. No,” she said.

“Andy calls me his girlfriend and thinks we’re in a relationship, talks about marriage or the future and stuff. I’m just like ehhh,” she said in her confessional. Andy seemed upset that Cortney wasn’t thrilled about the idea of introducing him to her parents after two months of dating, and he turned off the camera so it wouldn’t record their argument.

“Stop taking my phone,” Cortney told him as she turned the camera back on. Cortney explained in her confessional that while they’re self-recording their scenes, Andy has a habit of turning off the camera every time they fight.

There still seemed to be some tension between Cortney and Andy when they arrived back at his home. “I think he needs a shot of tequila. I’m trying to be nice right now, but I kinda hate him,” she admitted. At the end of their segment, the couple agreed Cortney will continue to stay at Andy’s house and they vowed to work through their issues together while in self-quarantine.

90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantine airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

