Flaunting what she’s got! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her major weight loss in a skin-tight dress amid rumors she split from husband Caleb Willingham.

The TLC personality shared a rare, un-edited selfie of herself in a floral, floor-length gown that hugged her curves via Instagram on Tuesday, June 27. Tammy, 36, wore her red hair in a stylish half-up, half-down style while letting her curls hang free.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/

Fans were clearly impressed with the YouTube star’s slimmed-down figure and rushed to the comment section to share their praise.

“Where did Tammy go? You look incredible!” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Can’t even imagine how much work you’ve had to put in from the place you started, to where you are now. So inspiring to me.”

While most fans applauded the Kentucky native’s weight loss journey, others couldn’t help but also ask about her marriage to Caleb.

“Looking great! Are you still with your husband?” another person wrote under the photo. While Tammy didn’t reply, fans have speculated she and Caleb have faced issues in their relationship since tying the knot.

The couple — who met at the same weight loss facility in Ohio — got married in November 2022 after getting engaged within one month of dating. While Tammy’s sisters Amy Slaton and Amanda Halterman were visibly shocked when finding out the big news, they were by her side while Tammy and Caleb ultimately documented their sunflower-themed nuptials at the weight loss center.

However, after Tammy left the weight loss facility after reaching her goal weight in February, Caleb remained at the clinic.

The couple’s public Facebook pages still currently list their relationship status as “married,” but fans noticed in early April that Tammy changed her name on her TikTok account back to her maiden name after previously listing it as Willingham. In the comment section, her followers were quick to ask about the abrupt change. “No more Tammy Willingham?” one user wrote.

Another breakup clue came from a surfaced post, allegedly from Caleb’s private Facebook page.

“If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now,” Caleb’s post allegedly read. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around.”

While Tammy has yet to confirm her split from Caleb, she was romantically linked to Indianapolis-based TikTok content creator Greg Morgan.

In May 2023, The Sun reported that the pair met on a dating app and had allegedly met in person “a handful” of times.

“Tune in the next season you might get what you’re waiting for,” Greg exclusively told In Touch that same month, when asked about the status of their relationship, hinting that he might appear on season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters.