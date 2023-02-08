1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton achieved a major accomplishment when she reached her goal weight in order to qualify for weight loss surgery.

During the Tuesday, February 7, episode of the TLC show, Tammy, 36, explained that she needed to be 550 ​pounds to be approved for surgery. “Until then, I hate getting on a scale,” she admitted. “My worst fear is gaining weight.”

As cameras captured her stepping on a scale, the reality star explained that she didn’t want to “disappoint” her family or herself by not achieving the goal weight.

Despite her concerns, Tammy and her family members, Amanda Halterman and Misty Slaton, were excited to learn that she weighed 534.7 pounds.

“When I got on the scale and seeing the scale was 534.7, I kind of stopped breathing for a second,” Tammy told the cameras. “I’m like 14 ​pounds under my goal weight from over 700. That’s a huge drop.”

The Kentucky native then smiled as she added, “I did that!”

She went on to share that she was feeling “proud, thrilled, excited” and “all the emotions.”

“I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me,” Tammy continued. “I finally got my ‘I told you so’ moment.”

While talking to her family members about the surgery, the TV personality shared that she wasn’t nervous and was more “excited” and “ready to get it over with.”

“I know that there’s several other doctors that she’s gotta get approved from,” Amanda said about the next steps before Tammy can get the surgery. “The way I look at it is before we could ever go see those people, she had to reach that weight loss goal that Dr. Smith had given her. And Tammy’s done that. She’s gonna do the damn thing.”

Tammy reached her goal weight after reflecting on her near-death health scare in which she was rushed to the hospital in November 2021 and placed on life support.

“I don’t remember any of it, nothing. I completely blacked out,” she recalled during the January 17 episode. “I woke up a week later in the hospital, on life support. I don’t remember any of it.”

The YouTuber added that she “weighed the most the most I have ever weighed” during the health scare, which was 717 pounds.

She was given a tracheotomy at the hospital, which creates a hole in the throat to insert a breathing tube. The breathing tube was administered so she could be given emergency breathing support at any time.

​“I’m doing better day by day. I’m supposed to be getting out of the hospital in a couple of days,” she shared with her fans via TikTok at the time. “I’m going to another nursing rehab to get my strength back and lose more weight.”