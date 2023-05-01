Major accomplishment. 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is seemingly out of her wheelchair amid her weight loss journey.

Tammy, 36, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 30, to share several photos of her posing with her sister Amy Slaton and friends.

The TLC personality was standing on her own in the snapshots and the wheelchair she previously used was nowhere in sight. Tammy appeared to be in good spirits as she smiled and playfully posed for the photos.

Fans have watched Tammy and Amy’s weight loss journeys since their reality show premiered in January 2020. During season 4, Tammy even spent time in a rehab facility for her food addiction. Early on during her stay, she faced a major health scare and was hospitalized.

“They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like, her body is shutting down,” her sister Amanda Halterman explained after Tammy was placed in a medically induced coma. She added that their family was “facing making funeral arrangements” for Tammy during the medical crisis.

“I don’t remember any of it. Nothing. I completely blacked out. I woke up a week later in the hospital on life support,” Tammy recalled in a confessional during the season 4 premiere. “I don’t remember any of it.”

She was able to drop nearly half her body weight in the months following the health scare and eventually reached her goal to qualify for weight loss surgery.

“When I got on the scale and seeing the scale was 534.7, I kind of stopped breathing for a second,” the Kentucky native told the cameras during a February 2023 episode. “I’m like 14 ​pounds under my goal weight from over 700. That’s a huge drop.”

Tammy seemingly ditched her wheelchair just two weeks after she was caught vaping while hooked up to an oxygen tank. According to photos obtained by The Sun on April 12, the reality star was seen riding an electric scooter outside a Kentucky Walmart. Her nasal cannula – which supplements her oxygen supply – was visibly on her face as she vaped.

She previously sparked concern when she was seen vaping in the backseat of her friend’s car during a season 3 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, which premiered in January 2022.

“We’ve just been drinking, vaping … as a teenager I wasn’t doing any partying,” Tammy said about the habit during a confessional. “I was super shy about my weight and I didn’t really have many friends.”