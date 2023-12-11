1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton is shedding more light on her divorce from Michael Halterman after a photoshoot disaster with sons Glenn and Gage.

“A lot has changed in the last couple months with me and Michael,” Amy, 36, explained in a teaser for season 5 of the series, shared by TLC on Monday, December 11. “After Glenn was born, Michael didn’t help much.”

In the clip, the family of four matched in adorable outfits as they posed for professional photos. However, Gage, 3, — whom the couple welcomed in November 2020 — wasn’t a fan of the photoshoot session and Amy visibly struggled as her son ran away in tears from the photographer.

“I had to learn how to deal with one baby, make a bottle and hold a different baby at the same time,” she said in a private confessional. “This is not what I pictured when I signed up to be a mother, I signed up to parent together.”

The clip then cuts to Amy discussing with Michael, 40, her stresses as a mom plus her responsibilities as her sister Tammy Slaton’s caregiver.

“There are sometimes I want to pull my hair out. I got so much on my plate, I got mom, I got the boys. I got Tammy, she’s coming home. It’s like how do you do all these things?” the YouTube personality vented to her husband, to which he simply nodded and responded, “I don’t know.”

The TLC personality worried about life when Tammy returned home as her life was already “chaotic.”

“I have no support,” she told producers before breaking down in tears. “I’ve tried to get stuff ready for Tammy, trying to chase after the boys, trying to chase after Michael, it’s just a lot.”

Their issues seemingly only continued to ignite as Michael and Amy legally separated on February 24, with Michael filing for divorce from the Kentucky native one month later. Along with his divorce filing, Michael requested a civil restraining order, preventing him and the reality TV alum from making public statements about the breakup or posting about it on social media. Any communication between the former couple would be monitored through a court-approved app.

The restraining order request came after Amy reportedly filed an emergency protection order against her estranged husband on February 28 following an alleged fight that became violent, according to The Sun. However, the protection order was reportedly amended on March 8, allowing Michael to have supervised visits with their two sons while accompanied by his mother and sister. Amy dropped the domestic violence charges against Michael during their court hearing in May, with a civil restraining order filed separately.

Amy and Michael finalized their divorce on September 6, according to court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun. The two share split custody of their two sons.

Since their breakup, Amy has seemingly moved on with a new boyfriend. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star’s new man was first spotted by fans in a YouTube video as the family celebrated Glenn’s first birthday in August.

The Sun later identified Amy’s new love interest as Tony Rodgers and a source told the publication they had been dating for “about three months.”

Fans will seemingly watch the events that led to Michael and Amy’s split on season 5 of 1000 Lb. Sisters, returning to TLC on Tuesday, December 12 at 9 p.m.