1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Rocks Leather Amid Weight Loss

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is feeling amazing after losing more than 400 pounds and showed off her new slimmer silhouette in a tight, leather look.

The TLC personality, 37, rocked a black, strappy leather jacket and added tight, fitted Nike sweats to complete the all-black look. In the carousel of photos posted on Thursday, December 7, Tammy switched her expression up from a serious somber to a slight smile.

“It’s giving ‘whatever daddy wants … daddy gets’ but purrr Tammy you ate!!” one user wrote under the photo. Meanwhile, another follower pointed out that Tammy was able to lean forward while sitting without needing any additional support.

“Did you ever dream that you can sit like that???” the fan wrote. “Well, your dream came true!”

Keep scrolling to see photos of 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton’s all-black leather look.