Zach Roloff is the only child of Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff to still be starring on Little People, Big World. Following the exits of his siblings Jeremy Roloff, Molly Roloff and Jacob Roloff, fans can’t help but wonder if Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, will continue starring on the show during season 25.

Will Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff Return for Season 25 of ‘LPBW’?

In light of speculation that the couple is leaving the TLC series, Caryn Chandler’s son, Connor, told The Sun that he believes Zach and Tori are ready to say goodbye to the show.

“I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue and they just want to do their own thing,” he told the outlet in September 2023. “I do believe no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season.”

What Have Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff Said About Appearing on Season 25 of ‘LPBW’?

Both Tori and Zach have been open about not wanting to star on the show for as long as it’s airing.

While participating in a Q&A via her Instagram Stories in December 2022, Tori revealed that her time ​oncamera will most likely end sooner rather than later. “I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” the mother of three – who shares kids Jackson, Lilah and Josiah with her husband – said at the time.

She then slammed some “misconceptions” about the family’s show, noting that viewers only see the edited versions of her family.

One month earlier in November 2022, a fan asked the reality star if she and Zach “will ever step away from filming” the show. Tori simply responded, “Yes.”

Why Do Fans Think Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff Will Leave ‘LPBW’?

The Roloffs made headlines when the family started feuding over who would own Roloff Farms once Matt stepped down. While both Zach and Jeremy expressed interest in taking over the family business, the patriarch shocked fans when he put a portion of the property up for sale in May 2022.

After Zach’s plan to purchase the farm fell through, he and Tori moved from Oregon to Battle Ground, Washington, to seemingly distance themselves from his family.

Five months after Matt put a portion of the farm on the market, the father of four announced his plan to convert the family’s longtime house on Roloff Farms into a rental property instead.

Matt listed part of the property for sale along with the main house for a second time in August 2023. The original price of $4 million was slashed to $3,395,000, according to an online listing viewed by In Touch.

When Does ‘LPBW’ Season 25 Premiere?

While TLC hasn’t officially confirmed that LPBW is coming back for season 25, several of the stars have hinted that the show will return.

Matt sparked speculation by sharing a photo of the film crew via Instagram in February 2023, while Amy said they were filming during an Instagram Live video that same month.

Additionally, Conor told The Sun that Caryn has been filming for upcoming episodes.