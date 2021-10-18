Always keeping up! Kris Jenner is “already negotiating the terms and conditions” for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding to be shown on their family’s upcoming Hulu show, a source exclusively tells In Touch following the couple’s engagement announcement.

“The engagement will be aired on the Kardashian’s new Hulu series,” the insider reveals, adding that Kris, 65, will work hard to get their nuptials aired on their show as well, “once Kourtney and Travis decide on a date.”

The momager is “absolutely ecstatic about the engagement,” the source adds. “[She has] welcomed Travis into the family with open arms.”

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, got engaged on Sunday, October 17. The Blink-182 rocker proposed during sunset in the middle of a beautiful setting of white candles and red roses at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California.

“Forever,” the Poosh founder captioned a pair of photos taken during Travis’ proposal via Instagram. The “All the Small Things” drummer commented, “FOREVER [infinity symbol emoji].”

After he got down on one knee, they enjoyed a beautiful dinner with their families — Kourtney’s mother, Kris, and her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were in attendance, as well as Travis’ kids, daughter Alabama Barker and son Landon Barker, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Alabama, 15, shared the first glimpse of her stepmother-to-be’s engagement ring via her Instagram Story. “So happy for you guys,” she captioned a photo of Kourtney smiling and laughing while Travis whispered in her ear. “I love [you] both.”

Landon, 18, posted a video of his dad and the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kissing via his Instagram Story and wrote, “Congratulations [Kourtney] and [Travis] I’m so happy for you guys love you guys so much.”

Courtesy of Alabama Barker/Instagram

Kourtney and Travis have been friends and neighbors for nearly a decade, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until late 2020. They sparked dating rumors in January and confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day. Since then, the couple hasn’t been shy about flaunting their love and have enjoyed several PDA-packed vacations and date nights.

“They’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance,” an insider told Life & Style of the A-list pair in April. Their relationship progressed quickly, and at the time, Kourtney’s famous family predicted that a proposal from the musician was “imminent.” It looks like they were right!