The moment we’ve been waiting for! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are Instagram official just a few weeks after sparking romance rumors.

The Blink-182 rocker, 45, shared a new photo holding hands with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, on Tuesday, February 16. In the snap, Kourtney shows off her bright red manicure while they enjoy an afternoon drive together.

Courtesy Travis Barker/Instagram

Fans are over the moon to see them going public, especially because Kourtney reposted the very same portrait to her Instagram grid. Speculation they were on the road to becoming an item started when Travis was spotted hanging out with Kourtney at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California home on January 23.

Travis has known the famous family for quite some time, having made an appearance in a November 2017 episode of KUWTK. It appears they were both ready to give their relationship a try after being pals for many years. The drummer and Poosh.com founder “moved out of the ‘friend-zone,'” a source told Life & Style that month. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other. The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition.”

The new “It” couple recently celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together and she gave a subtle shout-out to her man. “Roses are red / Violets are blue / Garlic Bread / Blink-182,” she captioned a post on Instagram Stories. The pair made the most of their holiday together with handwritten cards, flowers and sweets from Blinkie’s Donuts in Woodland Hills, California.

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock; ABC/Shutterstock

Prior to that, the lovebirds had a blast during an outdoor date night at Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Los Angeles on February 9. Travis was seen laughing out loud as they chatted privately on the patio.

As for her ex Scott Disick’s reaction to the budding romance, an insider told Life & Style that “he’s very protective over Kourtney, but ultimately, wants to see her happy.” Fortunately, the source says Travis is “a much better fit for Kourtney and more age-appropriate.” On top of that, the songwriter “treats her with respect” and is “amazing” with her three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.