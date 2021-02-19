As of 2021, Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker are the newest “It” couple in Hollywood. That said, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the successful musician actually go way back. In fact, Travis made an appearance during a November 2017 episode of KUWTK.

At the time, the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney were just friends and neighbors. After years of keeping things strictly platonic, Travis and the Poosh.com founder “moved out of the ‘friend-zone,'” a source told Life & Style in January. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other. The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition.”

Prior to settling down with Kourtney, Travis was married to ex-wife Melissa Kennedy in 2001 before splitting a year later. In 2004, he moved on and married Shanna Moakler. The record producer and model were married for four years before ultimately calling it quits in 2008. The former flames share kids Landon and Alabama. Moreover, Shanna’s first daughter, Atiana, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya, is still close with Travis.

“The one thing that we do agree on, even though we didn’t work out romantically, is putting our kids first — and that’s one thing that we’ve always agreed on,” Shanna explained during a February 2 episode of the “Let’s Get Raw with Rori” podcast. “We do what’s best for our kids. You know, we have shared custody, but we don’t even really go by an agreement anymore. You know, we just kind of work together.”

For Kourtney’s part, she and ex Scott Disick share children Mason, Penelope and Reign. After the Talentless founder and his girlfriend of nearly three years, Sofia Richie, called it quits in August 2020, fans were convinced Kourtney and Scott were going to rekindle their romance. The E! personalities were together from 2006 to 2015.

However, the Flip It Like Disick producer has also moved on in his love life. Scott is dating Lisa Rinna‘s teenage daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Scroll through the gallery below to see everything we know about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship.