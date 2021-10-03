Tell us how you really feel! Kourtney Kardashian posted about “sex dreams” amid her steamy romance with boyfriend Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, shared the Poosh.com article via her Instagram Story on Friday, October 1.

“What different sex dreams can mean?” she wrote.

In the article, the author writes, “A dream is a conversation you have with yourself about a waking-life issue. Your dreams can give you a chance to test out solutions to your problems and practice different behaviors in the situations you face.” They added, “In a literal sense, a sexual dream may inspire you to ask your partner for something new in the bedroom. Sexual dreams can also give you a chance to understand conflicts or opportunities in your day-to-day (and sexual) life.”

It’s clear Kourtney and Travis, 45, have zero issues in the bedroom. The sultry article came just one day before the Blink-182 drummer shared a suggestive photo of his and the Poosh founder’s underwear.

“They’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance,” an insider told Life & Style of the A-list pair. In fact, the reality babe’s famous family thinks a proposal from the musician is “imminent.”

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the insider continued. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum has had two notable relationships in the past. She and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — whom she shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — dated on-and-off for nearly 10 years before officially calling it quits in 2015. She then had a spicy romance with model Younes Bendjima, but they split in 2018.

Luckily, Kourtney’s three kiddos are “obsessed” with Travis, a separate source divulged. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

The “All the Small Things” artist and his ladylove have been spending a lot of time with each other’s children since going Instagram official in February. Travis shares teens Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He’s also close with Shanna’s eldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

“Travis doesn’t take himself too seriously and his kids are grown, so he hasn’t been able to be as kid-like as he is getting to be right now,” the source noted. “He’s especially close to Penelope, whom he loves to joke with, do her nails and watch movies with.”

As for how Scott feels about the pair’s over-the-top PDA? “He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down,” a third insider revealed.

Oops! It doesn’t seem like these two will be toning things down any time soon. (Sorry, Scott).