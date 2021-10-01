Back to normal? Shanna Moakler shared a TikTok with daughter Alabama Barker via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 30 — despite Travis Barker‘s ex-wife’s recent feud with the teen and the former couple’s son, Landon Barker.

In the now-deleted TikTok, the 46-year-old and her 15-year-old daughter danced for the camera after a fan inquired, “Don’t be shy, share a TikTok with your mom.”

Shanna Moakler/Instagram

The teen and her brother, 17, were publicly airing out their grievances about their biological mom via Instagram and TikTok earlier this year, which caused their disagreements with the former Miss USA to attract public scrutiny. In May, Landon claimed that Shanna has “never been” in her children’s lives in a reply to a social media troll — and days later, his sister echoed those statements via Instagram. It is unclear exactly when the teens unfollowed their mother on Instagram, but they appeared to refollow her in August 2021.

“I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true,” the Wedding Singer actress previously told Life & Style about her children’s comments. “Not just about me as a parent but also about my relationship. [Alabama] has a much bigger fan base than I do. What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? It’s just sad.”

In June, the mother of three — she also shares 21-year-old daughter Atiana with ex Oscar De La Hoya — revealed to Page Six that her relationship with her children was still rough, so she was giving them space “so we can heal and come back together again.” She explained at the time, “Sadly, right now at this moment, there’s still some distance.”

She was unsure if she would be able to salvage the connections at that point. “Right now, I’m really just trying to let [my kids] all know that I’m here for them and I love them and I’m their mom and I’ll always want to be in their lives,” Shanna explained to the outlet. “All I can do is just sort of give it some time so we all can heal, but I don’t really know what’s going to happen in the future.”