Italian dream date! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted packing on the PDA while enjoying ice cream cones together during their lavish getaway in Salerno, Italy on Friday, August 27.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, and the Blink-182 artist, 45, could be seen laughing happily and holding hands while holding two ice cream cones while enjoying some shopping. The dynamic duo, who first sparked romance rumors in January, continued packing on the PDA when they sat down at a restaurant for lunch, during which they appeared to kiss each other’s hands.

Later, they cozied up on a couch at an outdoor bar where they continued to show each other love and engaged in several steamy makeout sessions. Earlier that day, the happy couple — who made their romance Instagram official in February — were photographed enjoying the beach and getting into the ocean together. During the outing, the Poosh founder rocked an incredible Gucci G-string bikini.

Additionally, the trip is a pretty monumental one, as it is their second international trip since they became a couple. The drummer has avoided planes since a tragic 2008 plane crash severely injured him and killed the rest of the passengers, but he decided to join the He’s All That star in Cabo San Lucas earlier this month despite his history.

Travis is a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has been Kourtney’s neighbor for many years, so it’s clear that their connection has really blossomed over time. In fact, the reality star’s famous family sees such a deep bond between them that they are convinced that an engagement is “imminent” and that “marriage is almost certain” amid their whirlwind romance.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” an insider previously gushed to Life & Style. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The twosome aren’t shy about showing their affection for one another and all signs point to something serious between them. “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” an additional source raved. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually-charged romance.”