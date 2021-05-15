Their side of the story. Travis Barker‘s son, Landon Barker, claimed his mother, Shanna Moakler, “isn’t” in his life or sister Alabama Barker’s life via the comments on a TikTok video the siblings did together.

The drama started when Landon, 17, responded to a troll who called him and Alabama, 15, out for speaking out against their mom. “Two pieces of trash,” the troll wrote on Friday, May 14. “Taking sides with your dad only because of his house and treating your mother like trash.”

Courtesy of Landon Barker/TikTok

“Actually, if you weren’t such a dumbass, you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn’t in our lives like our dad is,” Landon replied in the comments of the video, which was uploaded to his page on Tuesday, May 11.

This isn’t the first time Landon has spoken out about his parents and their relationships. On April 16, the musician commented on a photo of Shanna, 46, and her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, and said, “Most on and off relationship ever. You can do so much better.” Nearly two weeks later, he commented on a photo of his dad, 45, and girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian from their Utah vacation and called the couple’s romance “True love” on April 28.

Shutterstock (3)

Alabama seemingly called out her mother during a Tuesday, May 11, TikTok video in which she lip-synched “The Letter” by Kehlani. “And every girl needs a mother/ And damn it, I needed you/ Instead you dug for cover/ And you ran from the truth/ And like kids do/ You waited around for proof,” read the lyrics featured in the video.

While there seems to be tension between Shanna and her kids, the “Holiday” artist and his sister think “Kourtney is super cool, especially Alabama. They talk about dating boys and makeup,” a second insider previously dished to Life & Style. “But what really matters to them is that their dad is happy.”

The siblings are actually so on board with the drummer’s blossoming romance that they are “all for” the happy couple getting married “if that’s what they want,” the source explained, adding that Landon and Alabama “aren’t bothered by” their dad’s “extreme PDA” with Kourtney. The lovebirds made their relationship Instagram official in February.

“Of course, they roll their eyes, but they’re hip kids, they get it,” the insider said. Landon and Alabama are “content with the way everything is right now,” the source gushed. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family.”