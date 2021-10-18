Travis Barker‘s children Alabama Barker and Landon Barker are celebrating the news of their dad’s engagement to Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday, October 17, in a big way.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alabama, 15, shared a photo of Kourtney, 41, sporting her engagement ring that her dad, 45, gave her, writing, “So happy for you guys,” before adding, “I love [you] both.”

Landon, 18, echoed his sister’s sentiments, writing over a video of the newly engaged couple, “Congratulations [Kourtney] and [Travis] I’m so happy for you guys love you guys so much.”

Sharing two photos of the Blink-182 drummer getting down on bended knee at a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by candles and red roses, Kourtney wrote in the caption, “Forever.”

After sparking dating rumors in January 2021, the now-engaged pair later confirmed their romance on Instagram in February. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other. The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” an insider previously told Life & Style.

Before she and Travis became a couple, Kourtney had several public relationships, including one with Scott Disick. The Poosh.com founder and the Talentless mogul, 38, share children Mason, Penelope and Reign and dated on and off from 2006 to 2015.

All of Kourtney’s children heartily approve of her whirlwind romance with Travis. “They’re obsessed with him,” a separate source told Life & Style months before their engagement.

“They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” the insider admitted. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

In addition to Alabama and Landon, whom Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, the drummer also has a close relationship with Shanna’s eldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

“Travis doesn’t take himself too seriously and his kids are grown, so he hasn’t been able to be as kid-like as he is getting to be right now,” the continued. “He’s especially close to Penelope, whom he loves to joke with, do her nails and watch movies with.”

According to the source, Mason, 11, “loves Travis, too,” but he is “more into hanging” with Landon and Alabama, “who he thinks are just the coolest people on the planet.”