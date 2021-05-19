Travis Barker will finally “address” his drama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler on the Kardashian family’s new Hulu show, an insider exclusively tells In Touch amid the Blink-182 rocker’s continued silence on the subject.

Travis, 45, and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, are “already discussing their relationship being part of the new show on Hulu,” the source shares. “All the press you’re seeing right now about Travis’ family drama is just building up hype. The Kardashians are smart and know what they’re doing.”

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

The new series will be available to watch on the Disney-owned streaming service in the wake of Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end after 20 seasons on E! Kris Jenner said fans can see them “evolving as a family” as they all embark upon this “next chapter” in life on a new platform. Their Hulu show is expected to debut in late 2021.

It appears Travis may take a big role in the show now that his romance with Kourtney is getting more serious. “He’s been wanting to get his kids on TV as teenagers since fans got to see them as little kids on Meet the Barkers,” the source tells In Touch about his receptiveness to filming. “He would jump at the opportunity of being part of Kourtney’s family’s show and won’t be holding back when it comes time to address the drama with his ex. And of course, Kourtney and Travis will be flaunting their PDA — even more than what they post on social media!”

Kourtney and Travis have become one of the most talked about couples in Hollywood ever since they sparked romance rumors in January. Shanna, 46, has also been caught up in the mix after sharing cryptic messages on social media. However, she clarified her stance about their PDA posts exclusively to In Touch.

Shutterstock; Photographer Group/MEGA

“What I keep saying to people, is I don’t care about their PDA. What was weird is that they were posting about a movie that Travis and I basically bonded over,” she said, referring to the 1993 film True Romance that Travis and Kourtney have since shared their love for.

The former Miss USA, who is now dating boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, also revealed she wouldn’t mind if Kourtney and Travis got engaged. “If they want to run off into the sunset, by all means,” Shanna told In Touch.

Travis and Shanna were married from October 2004 to February 2008, and they share two kids together, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15. Kourtney has three children of her own with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.