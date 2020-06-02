Counting down the days! 90 Day Fiancé star Anny confirmed her precious baby girl will be arriving in summer 2020, taking to Instagram Stories for a Q&A update amid her pregnancy on Tuesday, June 2. The TV personality revealed her due date is this August alongside a new photo of her bare bump. “So exciting,” she dished in the caption.

On the show, Anny previously said her bundle of joy will arrive in July, so it won’t be long until her daughter is here. The brunette beauty was all smiles showing off her newfound curves in a series of stylish maternity clips while catching up with fans on social media.

Courtesy of Anny/Instagram

During the Q&A, the season 7 alum said she plans to teach her mini-me Spanish, while her husband, Robert, will help their new addition learn English. Afterwards, Anny even opened up about her experience moving to the United States from the Dominican Republic, revealing it went smooth. “Everything went well I had no obstacles. Just follow the rules and have everything you need at hand,” she wrote in a translated statement.

The expectant star announced she and Robert are expecting their first child together in April. “I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby ⁠— ‘my gift from God.’ The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt,” she gushed at the time. “It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

Courtesy of Anny/Instagram

Robert already has five kids of his own, shared with four different women. As of now, the 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined star has custody of his youngest son, Bryson, and Anny has formed a very strong bond with him.

On May 7, Anny shared a photo with Robert and Bryson to announce the sex of baby No. 1 after a sweet gender reveal. “I’m so happy to know that I’ll be having a princess! Knowing how it feels to be a mother is such a beautiful sentiment,” she wrote. “I’m so full of love for my baby. You haven’t been born yet and I think of you every second, I love you.”

What a beautiful, blended family they will have!