90 Day Fiance’s Anny Shows Off Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement With Robert: See Photos

The road to motherhood! 90 Day Fiancé star Anny is documenting her pregnancy by sharing new photos of her growing baby bump after announcing that she’s expecting her first child with her husband, Robert.

The TLC alum revealed they were expanding their family in a sweet message on April 9. At the time, the brunette beauty treated fans to the first look at her bare belly and ultrasound.

“I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – ‘my gift from God.’ The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt,” she gushed in a translated statement on social media. “It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

Since then, the TV personality has shared updates about how she is doing in a Q&A on Instagram Stories. “I want my baby to speak two languages, because my family does not speak English,” Anny told one of her followers, revealing how she would like to raise her first child. The star also confirmed that she and Robert don’t know the sex of their baby yet.

“I am very happy. It is too cute, my baby moves so much, that makes me so excited,” the season 7 star shared, before admitting she’s hoping to have a natural birth. “Baby kicking a lot. I don’t have morning sickness, but was very difficult,” Anny added.

Robert currently has five kids of his own, whom he shares with four different women. He has custody of his youngest son, Bryson, and Anny has happily stepped in as Bryson’s stepmother because his biological mom isn’t in the picture.

Robert and Anny started their romance online and got very close before Robert decided to board a cruise from Florida with a stop in the Dominican Republic, where they met in person for the first time. Robert asked for her hand in marriage after just eight hours.

Fans can watch the moment the couple found out they are expecting on the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?

