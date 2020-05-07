Prepare a tiara! 90 Day Fiancé star Anny announced she is having a baby girl with her husband, Robert, taking to Instagram with photos from their gender reveal on May 7. The TV personality was all smiles in the portrait she posted with her beau and his son, Bryson.

“I’m so happy to know that I’ll be having a princess! Knowing how it feels to be a mother is such a beautiful sentiment,” she wrote. “I’m so full of love for my baby. You haven’t been born yet and I think of you every second, I love you.” The TLC alum also shared a sweet image showing her holding up a balloon with her baby bump on display.

Fans flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages, wishing Anny and Robert all the best as they prepare to welcome a daughter in the next few months. “Omg omg [heart eyes emoji] you’re [going] to make such a great mama,” fellow 90 Day Fiancé alum Abby St. Germain (a.k.a. Armi Dubell) even chimed in.

Courtesy of Anny/Instagram

On May 2, the brunette beauty shared a darling photo of Robert’s son planting a kiss on her belly, illustrating how excited he is to become a big brother to their new addition. The doting daddy also posted a similar photo of them and gushed about his “beautiful wife” and “baby boy,” revealing how much he “loved” seeing the snap of the two together.

The couple surprised their followers on April 9 by revealing she is pregnant. “I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – ‘my gift from God.’ The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt,” she wrote in a statement at the time. “It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

TLC

Robert currently has five kids of his own, including Bryson, whom he shares with four different women. The reality star previously revealed Bryson’s mom isn’t in the picture, but Anny is gladly helping to raise him.

The lovebirds connected on Facebook and she later moved from the Dominican Republic to America by obtaining a K-1 visa.

We’re so thrilled for them!