Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron (née Brown) weighed in on why sister Gwendlyn Brown skipped their mother Christine Brown’s wedding to David Woolley.

“I honestly don’t know [why],” Mykelti, 27, admitted when asked about Gwendlyn’s absence during a Patreon Q&A, which was shared via Instagram on Wednesday, October 11. “I don’t know. Gwendlyn didn’t tell me why she wasn’t there.”

Mykelti continued, “When she didn’t show up it was kind of a shock to me. I didn’t know that she wasn’t going to be there.”

Both Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, agreed that Gwendlyn, 21, would be the best person to ask about the situation. “I think it’s tragic and sad for my mom,” the mother of three continued. “I don’t know the reasons why. There could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing, who knows? … But it is sad.”

Tony, 28, added that Christine, 51, was “definitely sad about” that Gwendlyn missed the big day.

Fans began to share their theories about why Gwendlyn missed the ceremony, while one person wondered if she was “jealous” of all the attention Christine would get following her own wedding to Beatriz Queiroz in July.

“Gwendlyn didn’t want her wedding on the show or publicized in any way like that,” Mykelti said, shutting down the speculation. “I think that the only reason why they wanted to film Gwendlyn’s engagement party [for Sister Wives] was because David and my dad would meet … but I don’t think that she’s upset that mom got more attention because Gwendlyn didn’t want that.”

Christine and David, 59, tied the knot during a gorgeous ceremony in Moab, Utah, on Saturday, October 7.

“It’s a fairytale. It’s everything I never thought I would have,” the bride told People following the nuptials. “I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

David chimed in, “She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad. She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”

Christine ​was overjoyed with how the day went and gushed about her new husband alongside photos from the wedding on Tuesday, October 10. “Loving life!! I got to marry my soulmate and it was a beautiful day,” she wrote via Instagram. “I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude. Love you, My King.”

Courtesy of Mykelti Brown/Instagram

While Gwendlyn wasn’t able to make it to the wedding, Christine was surrounded by plenty of her family members including her daughter Ysabel, her son Paedon and Janelle Brown.

Mykelti even took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 11, to share photos of her, Tony and their kids at the wedding. “Incredible weekend celebrating absolutely incredible people,” she captioned the family photos. “What a thrill and pleasure to be blessed with new family to know and love.”

However, not everyone in her plural family got an invite. Christine’s ex-husband, Kody Brown, and her former sister wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown were noticeably left off of the guest list.