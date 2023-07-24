Sister Wives Who Is Ysabel Brown’s Boyfriend Updates

She’s next! Sister Wives star Ysabel Brown seemingly soft-launched a new boyfriend following sister Gwendlyn Brown’s July 2023 wedding to Beatriz Queiroz.

“Celebrating Gwendlyn and Bea,” the TLC personality, 19, captioned a carousel of sweet photos on Friday, July 21. “And moments between and after.”

While Ysabel posted a photo dump of memories featuring her siblings and friends, fans couldn’t help but gush at the first photo that seemingly looked like a new boyfriend. In the Polaroid snap, the Utah native sat close to the mystery man and looked comfortable as she casually had her arm draped over his leg. He’s also clearly well-connected with Ysabel’s siblings as he held Mykelti Brown’s son on his lap.

In the comment sections, fans begged Ysabel to confirm her new love connection. “Is this your man??? Yes girl! Cute couple,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Oh umm so who is the beast of a dude with that hand of yours on his thigh?”

Courtesy of Ysabel Brown/Instagram

While Ysabel gave no other clues to his identity, mother Christine Brown has taken significant strides in her own love life with David Woolley following her November 2021 split from Kody Brown.

The mom of six — who spiritually wed the polygamous patriarch in 1994 — first revealed she was dating again for the first time in January. “I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward,” she captioned a photo of her in all black at the time. “Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

The following month, on Valentine’s Day, Christine revealed she “finally found the love of her life.”

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” she captioned a carousel of romantic moments with her new partner. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

The couple clearly shared a whirlwind romance as just two months after going public with their relationship, David popped the question. “Every day when I look at you I can’t believe I am the luckiest guy in the world because I have you,” he wrote in his announcement post on April 13. “You are the most loving and caring person I have ever met.”

Fans have also been especially thrilled to see the close bond between David and Christine’s daughters — especially her youngest, Truely Brown.

After the couple purchased a $770,000 home together in Lehi, Utah one month before announcing their engagement, they took a family vacation to Southern California with Truely and Ysabel, where they visited the beach and Disney’s California Adventure park and Disneyland.