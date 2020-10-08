Gaining their independence. Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and husband Derick Dillard revealed why they really left Counting On in a new YouTube video. The former TLC stars said they put a lot of thought into their departure and decided it was best.

“We left the show three years ago now because, basically, our family goals that we had for ourselves did not align with what we found out … we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show,” the mom of two, 29, said during the Q&A shared on Wednesday, October 7. “We had to make a decision at that time to put the show aside to pursue our own goals.”

Derick added they “learned some information just before” they made their exit from the series and it pushed them to choose between “family goals or filming.”

Courtesy of Jill Dillard/Instagram

“We will not go back on the show under the circumstances we were under when we left,” the law student, 31, continued. Jill said they are perfectly content with no longer appearing on the show and have no regrets about walking away.

During the video, Jill also revealed she and her family aren’t as close as they once were. “There’s been some distancing there,” the TV personality said, admitting they are still not on the “best terms” with some of her loved ones. Even so, Jill said she is hopeful for things to improve as they work toward healing and restoration.

This isn’t the first time Jill has spoken out about the life changes she has made since leaving the show, either. The Arkansas resident previously said she started wearing pants after setting “healthy boundaries” with her conservative family.

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

After quitting the series, Derick said they were finally “able to be [themselves].” Jill even confirmed she has definitely started to feel more comfortable in her own skin as of late.

“Being OK sometimes with other people not being OK is a hard thing, but as long as we knew the decisions were not wrong, they could just be ones that other people might not make for themselves and that’s like, good for us,” she shared.

Cousin Amy King (née Duggar) also took notice in July that Jill is smiling “brighter” than ever these days and fans agreed the star looked more blissful now that she is “forging her own path.”