Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson announced their split just months after her prison release and the short-lived romance seemingly failed due to Ryan’s jealousy directed at his estranged wife’s time spent with her dad.

Gypsy, 32, had reportedly told her friends and family that her husband had been “super argumentative” since her December 2023 release from prison, according to TMZ. The middle school educator allegedly made her “feel like she couldn’t do anything right” and one of the major sources of tension was Gypsy’s relationship with her father, Rod Blanchard. Ryan had reportedly been jealous of the amount of time the dad-daughter duo were spending together and “made her feel guilty” about not being with him exclusively.

News of Gypsy and Ryan’s split hit headlines on March 28 after she reportedly announced her separation from the Louisiana native via her private Facebook page.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou,” the post read according to People. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Their split came three months after she was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri where Gypsy served more than eight years for her part in the plot to murder her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Gypsy and Ryan sparked their relationship while she was behind bars and wed in a ceremony at the jail in July 2022.

Immediately following her release in December 2023, Gypsy moved in with Ryan, which Gypsy’s father called a “quick decision” and gave a “50/50 chance” of working out.

“I wish she would have came home here and when her being on parole was over, live with him, just live with him, learn him,” Rod said of his daughter’s marriage to People before her release. “She’s grown, and she was told what to do all her life. We wish she wouldn’t have, but like I told her, if it doesn’t work out, I’ll be there to help pick up the pieces. I really do hope it does work out. Ryan’s a great guy. He loves her for all the right reasons.”

Just days after news of Gypsy and Ryan’s split broke online, Gypsy was spotted with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, at a tattoo shop in Louisiana on April 1, according to TMZ. The pair had reportedly walked out with matching permanent ink.

Before her relationship with Ryan, Gypsy and Ken became pen pals in 2017 after he wrote to her after he saw HBO’s documentary about her case, Mommy Dead and Dearest. Ken proposed to Gypsy one year later during a visit to the prison and the pair planned to wed in January 2020. However, they called it off four months before their planned wedding date. Gypsy and Ken briefly reconciled; however, their reunion was short lived as Gypsy was later connected to Ryan in June 2022.