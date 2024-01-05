Gypsy Rose Blanchard has made it clear that she’s loving married life after she was released from prison on parole in December 2023. The Louisiana native, who served eight years out of a 10-year sentence for her involvement in the 2015 murder of mom Dee Dee Blanchard, met husband Ryan Anderson after he wrote her a letter.

“Ryan’s from Louisiana… and I’m originally from Louisiana, and I saw that, I’m kinda like, ‘Oh, hey, someone from my home state!’ So I wrote him a letter back and we became friends,” Gypsy said in January 2024.

The couple tied the knot while Gypsy was behind bars on June 27, 2022, In Touch confirmed at the time.

