Meeting the fam! Ben Affleck took a big step in his relationship with girlfriend Ana de Armas. The actor introduced her to his three children as they walked their dogs together on Saturday, May 23.

Ben, 47, looked casual for daddy duty in a gray T-shirt and jeans. Ana, 32, wore denim cut off short, a black T-shirt, white sneakers and a denim jacket for their outing. Ben’s children — 14-year-old daughter Violet, 11-year-old daughter Seraphina and 8-year-old son Samuel — all wore casual outfits as well. Violet looked stylish in a blue and white striped top with denim shorts, Seprahina wore black shorts and a color striped top while Samuel wore jeans, a white tee and a flat cap.

The Justice League actor shares his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The former couple were married for 10 years when they split in June 2015, but they didn’t file for divorce until April 2017. The divorce was finalized in October 2018, and as part of their agreement, they agreed to joint legal and physical custody.

The exes continued to coparent their children after their split, and they’ve been able to build an amicable relationship after their marriage. So much, that Ben had been “holding off” on introducing their kids to Ana “until the timing is right,” a source exclusively told In Touch in March. “He needs to get [Jennifer]’s seal of approval before taking such a huge step.”

It seems like Jennifer, 48, finally gave Ben her blessing to bring their children around the Knives Out star and Ben couldn’t wait to see his girlfriend interact with his kids. “After seeing how close and loving Ana is with her own family, Ben’s feeling pretty confident that she’ll make a great stepmom,” the insider continued. “Although he’d never try to replace Jen, who he calls ‘the best mom in the world.’”

Ben and Ana met in November 2019 on the set of their upcoming film, Deep Water. The couple immediately hit it off, but they didn’t go public with their romance until March when they were spotted out during a cozy date night while traveling together in her native Cuba. They continued to go out on dates when they returned to L.A. until California set a shelter-in-place order amid the global coronavirus pandemic — and that’s when the Good Will Hunting alum began quarantining with his new lady love.

