Don’t mess with Angela Deem. The reality star shut down haters in a new message shared via Instagram on Monday, December 9, shortly after she and her long-distance love, Michael Ilesanmi, made their debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé. Prior to this appearance, the pair was featured on two seasons of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and it looks like some viewers aren’t happy to see the couple back on the show.

“I see some people talking bad about me and my daughter (family). You know nothing and don’t deserve any explanation,” the TLC alum, 54, wrote while responding to nay-sayers. “I don’t take any nonsense. I and Michael only need positive vibes, not negativity,” she continued. “If you @ us saying bad things BLOCKED. Let’s love lead. Love ya’ll.”

On the new episode which aired on Sunday, December 8, we got an update about the dynamic duo’s relationship status. Michael was preparing for his highly anticipated interview in order to obtain a K-1 visa so he could move to the United States to live with Angela. The pair also talked about their plans to have him relocate to Georgia so they could start a family together.

During their segment, Michael, 31, even addressed how he is still hoping to get an egg from Angela’s daughter so she could carry their child. However, it looks like the two are going through some trials and tribulations again this time around.

“If Michael fails this interview, I told him, ‘we’re probably done,'” Angela said. “What else is there to do? I don’t have the strength,” she added. “I’m not getting younger. It’s either the K-1 or K-done.”

The show is filmed ahead of time, so it appears the couple is still going strong based on her latest Instagram posts. Just a week ago, the TV personality shared a photo of herself cozying up to her Nigerian beau.

“Love recognizes no barriers,” she captioned another snap with Michael.

As viewers may recall, Angela previously sparked controversy for her feud with Avery Mills on part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days tell-all, which aired in October. Michael’s lady accused Avery and Tim Malcolm of bullying Darcey Silva’s ex Jesse Meester because they didn’t shake his hand when he walked into the green room before the special.

Avery later took to Instagram to claim that Angela and her daughter tried to jump her mother while filming.

Despite the drama, we clearly haven’t seen the last of Angela yet!