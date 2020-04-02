He’s in on the joke! Tiger King star Joe Exotic “f–king loves” all the viral memes poking fun at the hit Netflix docuseries, husband Dillon Passage said during an Instagram Live.

While chatting with drag queen Alexis Stone, the 22-year-old said his 57-year-old lover is relishing his newfound fame, despite being in prison. “He loved all the emails and all the attention he was getting, I mean, he called himself the f–king Tiger King,” the bartender said on Wednesday, April 1. “If you’ve watched any of his videos, you would see he’s an attention whore, for sure, which it’s not a problem — let him live his life.”

As for Dillon’s No. 1 Tiger King meme, he said, “My favorite one is like, ‘This is the genie that pops up when you rub a two-liter bottle of Mountain Dew,’” adding, “That s–t was hilarious.” Joe, of course, is the genie in said meme.

The former presidential candidate is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being arrested in September 2018 for plotting to kill his rival and big cat activist Carole Baskin, as well as various charges of animal abuse. In April 2019, he was found guilty of 21 counts, including two counts of murder-for-hire, illegally selling and breeding exotic animals and selling or attempting to sell tigers without a permit. He was later sentenced in January 2020.

While behind bars, the wannabe country music star has maintained his innocence. On March 17, he filed a federal lawsuit against the FBI. “This lawsuit has been filed in the name of justice, the Trump Administration must be made aware of the overreach, perjury, abuse of power and the failure to uphold the oath of their position which is truth and justice for all,” his statement reads.

Since then, Joe was transferred to a federal prison medical center in Fort Worth, Texas, In Touch can confirm. Dillon said his man is in “COVID-19 isolation” after his fellow inmates tested positive for the virus. The devoted husband hasn’t been able to talk to the Tiger King since he was transferred. Despite all the controversy, it seems like he is looking on the bright side.