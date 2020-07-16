Hot on the market! Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino has dated some beautiful ladies after years of dodging “grenades” at Karma. While he’s had infamous hookups with his costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick, there are only a few women the Keto Guido has gone steady with.

Most recently, the Revenge Prank star has been rumored to be dating Too Hot to Handle alum Francesca Farago. Fans noticed the pair getting flirty on Instagram before they were spotted on a date in New York City on July 11. The duo looked quite cozy as Vinny sat beside Francesca in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

According to the Netflix star, she and Vinny are “just friends” and “casually talking” thanks to Snooki’s help. “Snooki started following me and she was commenting on my photos and I messaged her and was like ‘Can we be friends?’ and she was like, ‘Yeah, I actually have a friend of mine who thinks you’re cute.’ So that started the conversation between him and I,” she revealed on the Tuesday, July 14, episode of celebrity gossip podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat.”

“He’s like me in guy form, it’s weird,” Francesca said of the Staten Island native. “He’s just this hilarious and very chill person [and] he’s pretty cute, so it’s just nice to have people around me who seem very genuine and really nice.”

While Vinny and Francesca have yet to make their fling official, the bachelor definitely wants to settle down. He and best friend DJ Pauly D even took their quest for love to MTV with their dating show, Double Shot at Love. After meeting 20 ladies, Vinny thought he met his match with Alysse Joyner but the two split shortly after filming. Despite not finding the one on the series, he did find a friend in contestant Maria Elizondo, who he brought back for the second season of his show.

Scroll below for a look at the Keto Guido’s dating history.