If you’re going a little crazy while social distancing, Netflix has just the thing — a new reality show designed to leave you just as sexually frustrated as the cast itself. Yep, on Too Hot to Handle, which drops Friday, April 17, the streaming service thrusts a bunch of hot, thirsty singles into what they call a “no-bone zone,” daring them to make deeper emotional connections once hooking up is off the table. For those of you striking up quarantine courtships over dating apps and social media, take notes, because this crew is about to show us how it’s done.

When 10 sexy stars arrive at the tropical locale, they’re given a few hours to meet, mingle and develop their initial connections. But on day two of being in paradise, the illusion shatters as a mysterious, Siri-esque device named Lana breaks the news that staying on the island comes with a certain set of rules — and, if the reality TV personalities are lucky, a $100,000 cash prize. With every kiss losing them money and nothing but cuddling allowed (not even, uh, “self-gratification”), the Too Hot to Handle crew will be challenged to abstain if they want to be popping champagne at the end of the experiment.

On this show, the cast comes from all over the English-speaking world. Americans, Canadians, Brits, Irish and Australians assemble to see if they can find love without satiating their lust. For some of them, it just might be the real deal. And for others, well, Lana’s ready to whip them all into shape — or send them home alone. Over eight episodes, they’ll find themselves pushed to their breaking point, reflecting on their dating history and remaking themselves into romance-ready, mature adults.

Ready to meet the players and party girls? The stars, who are all certified catches while out and about at the club, are about to find out which of them are ready to take the next step and become #relationshipgoals instead. But before they can do that, they’ll have to see what dating is like once sex is taken out of the equation and a makeout session loses them thousands of dollars. Check out the gallery below to meet the Too Hot to Handle cast.