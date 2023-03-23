It’s All or Nothing! ‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Divorced Before Decision Day

It’s all or nothing … and sometimes, it’s nothing. Fans have watched complete strangers tie the knot and commit to sharing their lives with one another ever since Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime in 2014 – and while some couples are still happily married, others got divorced before Decision Day even rolled around.

Though they were far from the first pair to throw in the towel before the eight-week experiment wrapped, season 14 couple Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette decided to get a divorce just 12 days after exchanging vows in front of close friends and family. Despite Chris being open to who the matchmakers paired him with, Alyssa seemed uninterested in her husband from the get-go, and their relationship took a turn for the worse once they embarked on their honeymoon with their fellow castmates. Once they returned home to Boston, the couple called it quits.

Alyssa – who was widely criticized by fans for how she treated her now-ex-hubby – revealed that she had some regrets about how she acted during the season 14 reunion special.

“I came into this with the purest intentions,” Alyssa told host Kevin Frazier. “I wanted to find my person more than anything. When it didn’t work out for me, I panicked, and I didn’t handle myself the way I would have liked. And I’m sorry for that … But looking back now, I’m grateful for the things that I’ve learned. I just want everyone to know that I came into that for the right reasons.”

However, after Kevin asked Alyssa if she actually gave her relationship with Chris a real shot, she didn’t give the host a straight answer. “I wish there was things that I didn’t say because of the mental state that I was in,” she explained at the time. “I didn’t feel like it was right, right away. I saw him and yes, he was not my physical type when I saw him. But there was things that happened besides the physical attraction that made me feel that way, that really upset me.”

Season 16 of the long-running reality series – which premiered in January 2023 – also saw another couple call it quits shortly after returning from their honeymoon. Though Mackinley Gilbert and Domynique Kloss appeared to initially have good chemistry, Dom refused to move in with Mack post-honeymoon, ultimately leading to their split early on in the season.

