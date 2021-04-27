Jen Harley‘s boyfriend Joe shared a petition to have Ronnie Ortiz-Magro fired from the Jersey Shore franchise following the 35-year-old reality star’s latest arrest.

“Everyone please go sign the petition to have Ronnie fired,” read Joe’s Instagram Stories post, shared on Monday, April 26. “His victims shouldn’t have to see his face plastered to your television screens any longer.”

Courtesy of @readysetjoe_ / Instagram

According to Us Weekly, Joe shared a second post, which has since been removed. He wrote, “We are done with the harassment and death threats. He has done this to everyone else [and] sadly for him, he ran into someone that will fight for the woman he loves no matter what road it takes me down.”

These social media posts came just after Harley, 33, shared cryptic messages on her own Instagram account.

“PSA who needs to hear this … As you can see, even to this day, the abuse never ends,” the real estate agent wrote in an Instagram Stories post. “This is your chance, get out now. RUN! Do not let someone make you feel like it is your fault for their actions!! I promise you it will only get worse.” In another Instagram Story, she shared a quote that read, “Don’t match anyone’s trash energy. Maintain yours so you can attract that which aligns with you.”

Both Harley and her boyfriend’s Instagram posts came after Ortiz-Magro and his current girlfriend, Saffire Matos, addressed his domestic violence arrest, which occurred on Thursday, April 22. Matos assured fans via Instagram Stories on Monday, April 26, that she and the MTV personality were “fine” following his legal troubles. In Touch confirmed that Ortiz-Magro was released following the alleged incident after posting the $100,000 bond.

Courtesy of @readysetjoe_ / Instagram;Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there,” the eyelash technician, who started dating Ortiz-Magro in February 2020, added. “With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts. I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention.”

She begged fans to “please leave Ron and I alone” and asked followers not to “believe everything you hear or read online.”

Ortiz-Magro, for his part, uploaded his own Instagram Story post. “I am grateful for all of my real friends! Thank you for being by my [side] the last few week[s]. I take all experiences as lessons,” he also shared on Monday. “You learn who really cares about you when you’re down and out and [then] you see who doesn’t!”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shares daughter Ariana Skye, with Harley. A source told Us Weekly that their daughter “was with him as it was his turn to watch her this week, but she is in safe hands now,” following the alleged incident.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.