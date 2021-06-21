He popped the question! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is engaged to Saffire Matos less than one year after they started dating.

“I love you,” he captioned a photo via Instagram showing off her new diamond ring on Monday, June 21. “Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part! #SheSaidYes.”

The longtime MTV personality, 35, reportedly got down on one knee during a private picnic on a beach in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 19, a source told People. “Ronnie has been taken this time to work on himself and his daughter,” the insider said about his romantic gesture over Father’s Day weekend. “For him, he felt like this right time. They’re both really happy for this next chapter. His health and happiness are what is most important.”

Ronnie and Saffire, 31, went public with their relationship on Instagram in October 2020, sharing their first photos as a couple from their tropical getaway to Dorado Reef in Puerto Rico, which he captioned, “BearCations.”

The reality star’s proposal to the eyelash technician took place on the very same day his ex Jen Harley was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, In Touch previously confirmed. Jen appeared in court on Sunday, June 20, after being held in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. The real estate agent has since posted bail.

Ronnie and Jen began seeing each other in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Ariana Sky, in April 2018. The exes called it quits for good in October 2019 and are still focused on coparenting their 3-year-old amicably after he also found himself in legal trouble a few months ago.

In April, the father of one was arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles, California, amid his 36-month probation sentence. At the time of his legal drama, Saffire spoke out in support of her beau, telling her social media followers, “Ronnie and I are fine there is a lot of misleading information floating around out there.” They also both shared similar quotes about being “soulmates” and sticking together through tough times on their respective accounts.

Ronnie’s probation came as part of a plea deal he was granted in May 2020 for a previous domestic violence case involving his ex Jen, in which the charges were ultimately dropped. With another probation hearing scheduled ahead on June 29, Ronnie announced in May that he would be taking a break from his role on the MTV reboot for mental health issues and to face his “struggles head on.”