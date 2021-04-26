Setting the record straight. Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s girlfriend, Saffire Matos, confirmed they “are fine” while addressing rumors in a statement following his domestic violence arrest.

“There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there,” wrote Matos on Monday, April 26, after news broke of his legal trouble in Los Angeles, California. “With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts.”

Courtesy Saffire Matos/Instagram

The eyelash technician, who started dating Ortiz-Magro, 35, in February 2020, said she felt compelled to shed some light on recent events.

“I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention,” Matos wrote, adding, “Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you hear or read online. I’d appreciate privacy please. Thanks for all your support.”

Matos and Ortiz-Magro have now been together for over a year, and they went public with their relationship in October 2020, sharing photos from their PDA-filled trip to Puerto Rico.

In Touch previously confirmed Ortiz-Magro was arrested in L.A. on April 22. The MTV personality was later released on a $100,000 bond and his booking fell under “intimate partner violence with injury with priors,” which is referring to his previous arrests.

Courtesy of Saffire Matos/Instagram

Ortiz-Magro’s latest run-in with the law is another mark on his record, as the New York native is currently on probation due to a separate domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley. Ortiz-Magro was told to complete 36 months of probation as part of a plea deal in May 2020 for the incident with Harley, 32, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky.

On April 26, Ortiz-Magro broke his silence about his arrest and said it gave him a new sense of clarity about the people closest to him. “I take all experiences as lessons,” the dad of one wrote. “You learn who really cares about you when [you’re] down and out and [then] you see who doesn’t! But I guess they call it the weeding process. Thank you to my real friends who haven’t left my side and haven’t betrayed me!”