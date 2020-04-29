Is there hope? Jersey Shore alum Jen Harley admits she and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro can’t seem to break their “toxic cycle,” she exclusively tells In Touch. Sadly, she reveals the parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Ariana, have “zero” trust in their relationship.

“Our problem was we knew what was bothering us. Our underlying thing was cheating, but we would never do anything [about it],” the 33-year-old explains of their cyclical issues. “We would just sweep things under the rug but we wouldn’t ever go to therapy or get self-help or do anything like that. So when we would fight, it would just blow up again and then that was our cycle.”

Courtesy of Jen Harley/Instagram

The Nevada real estate agent says she is “fearful” of continuing their “back and forth” relationship, which she has “constantly done.” Although they “obviously love each other a lot,” Jen is trying to break her old habits. “The only fear I have is going back with him, but I mean it’s been like months since we’ve seen each other.”

The reality star, 34, has not been allowed to have contact with his ex or his daughter because their “protection order is still in place.” In October 2019, Jen and Ronnie engaged in an altercation which landed him in police custody on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping. That following month, Ronnie pleaded not guilty to the charges while the single mother was granted temporary protection against the MTV personality.

Ronnie won’t be able to have contact with Ariana until they “modify” their agreement at their next court date. Unfortunately, it’s been “put off” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The proud father has made it very clear he is missing his little girl and regretting some of the mistakes he has made. He often shares throwback photos of Ariana on his Instagram Story, as well as screenshots of cryptic messages. “Once you realize your worth, you’ll be embarrassed by the s–t you once settled for,” one meme read on Tuesday, April 28.

Once Jen and Ronnie hash out their issues and close the chapter on their legal woes, she hopes the two can “coparent peacefully,” adding, “I’m just ready for all of it to be over.”