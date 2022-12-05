Good Morning America star T.J. Holmes has been accused of having an affair with former GMA 3 producer Natasha Singh during his marriage to wife Marilee Fiebig. Keep reading for more details.

Who Is Natasha Singh?

Singh was previously a Los Angeles-based producer for Good Morning America when she and Holmes, 45, met. Their relationship allegedly began in 2016 and lasted through 2019, despite Singh leaving the network for CBS in January 2018, a source told the Daily Mail.

It appeared Singh was very close friends with Holmes’ current love interest and GMA 3 cohost, Amy Robach. She previously joined a group of pals while celebrating Robach’s 49th birthday in February 2022.

“Love these girls,” Robach captioned the now-deleted photo at the time, per multiple outlets.

Did T.J. Holmes Cheat On His Wife With Natasha Singh?

Holmes and Singh’s alleged relationship happened amid his marriage to Fiebig, 44, whom he wed in March 2010. Although the anchor’s marriage survived the tryst at the time, Singh’s marriage to ex-husband Garrett Braren ended.

Is T.J. Holmes Still Married?

Neither Holmes nor Fiebig has filed for divorce yet, but he broke things off with the attorney in August amid his relationship with Robach, a source told In Touch. As for the Michigan native, she also ended things with her spouse, Andrew Shue, after 12 years of marriage the same month. They are not yet divorced. Shue has since deleted photos of them together on Instagram and Robach has been spotted without her wedding ring.

Robach and Holmes weren’t “hiding” their relationship as they were seen during multiple outings in New York City together throughout November because they “weren’t cheating on their spouses,” the insider explained to In Touch.

The cohost couple have been moving forward with their “very serious” relationship and are “very into each other,” added the insider. “It was a friendship that blossomed into a strong attraction and bond. The chemistry was there from the start.”

The lovers may have no qualms about making their relationship “official,” but ABC is still being “cautious” as some viewers are unhappy with the scandal, the source continued.

The duo were even pulled from their news desk on December 5, with a separate source telling In Touch that they were temporarily benched until further notice. The cohosts will be temporarily replaced by ABC National Correspondent Stephanie Ramos and Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez as the network makes a plan to deal with the situation.

In Touch reached out to Holmes, ABC and CBS but did not hear back by the time of publication.