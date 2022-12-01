Daytime drama. Good Morning America was rocked with its latest scandal after PDA-packed photos of cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes – both of whom are still legally married to their respective spouses – were published on November 30, 2022.

The snaps – some of which were taken on November 10 and originally shared by the Daily Mail – show Robach and Holmes smiling and cozying up to one another in a bar, while another showed the pair walking to their car together.

Three days later, a separate picture showed the casually dressed GMA stars getting handsy, with Holmes grabbing Robach’s backside as she appeared to load some items in the trunk of their vehicle. In another set of photos taken on November 28, the pair were seen crossing the street and getting in an Uber together, where they held hands in the backseat.

Though neither party has confirmed nor denied their rumored romance, Robach – who wed Andrew Shue in 2010 – has been seen without her wedding ring. Shue also deleted all photos of Robach on his Instagram shortly after the scandalous photos surfaced. Immigration attorney Marilee Fiebig, whom Holmes also wed in 2010, has so far stayed silent on the matter.

“Amy and T.J. will be making it official,” an insider told In Touch in December 2022 about the cohosts’ rumored romance. “They’re not hiding it because it’s no longer a secret and they weren’t cheating on their spouses.”

While another source told In Touch that Holmes and Robach’s alleged romance is an “HR nightmare” and that the show is “desperately trying to figure out how to handle” the situation, the pair’s speculated romance is far from the first time Good Morning America staffers have been embroiled in controversy both on and off the air.

News veteran George Stephanopoulos has also found himself in hot water a few times over the course of his lengthy career, and even beloved pop culture expert Lara Spencer has had to apologize on-air for mistakes she’s made.

From lawsuits and on-air quips to rumored feuds behind closed doors, keep scrolling to read all about some of GMA’s biggest scandals over the years.