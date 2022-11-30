Good Morning America cohosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes sparked dating speculation after PDA-packed photos surfaced on Wednesday, November 30. The GMA coanchors were pictured holding hands in an Uber and enjoying drinks together at a bar in New York City, among several other outings throughout November. Now, ABC viewers are wondering if these two went from coworkers to romantic partners, despite both being married to their respective spouses.

Keep reading to learn more about Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ relationship.

Are GMA’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Dating?

According to photos published by the Daily Mail on November 30, Amy and TJ were seen enjoying multiple PDA-packed dates in the city that never sleeps.

In two snapshots taken on November 10, the duo were captured smiling and getting cozy at a bar, then walking toward a car together afterward.

Three days later, a separate picture showed TJ placing his hand on Amy’s backside as she seemingly loaded up some items in the trunk of a car.

In another shot taken on Monday, November 28, the pair was seen again crossing a street together and holding hands in the back of an Uber.

On the same day, a source alleged to In Touch the network is scrambling to “figure out how to handle” their relationship rumors. “It’s an HR nightmare,” the source said.

However, neither Amy nor TJ have addressed the reports, nor have they confirmed if they are in fact a romantic couple or merely close friends.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Are Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Having an Affair?

While they haven’t publicly confirmed nor denied the dating rumors, both Amy and TJ are still legally married to their respective spouses.

Who Are Amy and TJ Married to?

Amy is married to husband Andrew Shue, whom she wed in February 2010. While they don’t share children together, Amy is a stepmom to Andrew’s sons from a previous relationship: Nate, Aidan and Wyatt.

Over the past year, the TV reporter has shared sweet snaps via social media alongside her husband, including an at-home selfie on June 12.

“Sunday,” Amy captioned the Instagram post with a red heart emoji, tagging Andrew.

Three weeks later, the spouses enjoyed a “little R and R” in another Instagram post Amy shared on July 3. Amy’s last photo with Andrew was posted to her Instagram account in July 2022. Since the post, she has been spotted without her wedding ring on.

For TJ’s part, the University of Arkansas graduate tied the knot with wife Marilee Fiebig in March 2010. The couple share daughter Sabine, whom they welcomed in January 2013.

TJ doesn’t have an active Instagram page like his coworker. However, Amy has shared moments with TJ on her account in the past.

On June 28, the cohosts posed for photos at the Daytime Emmy Awards together. Earlier that month, Amy gushed via Instagram that her colleague accompanied her during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Look who showed up to help me celebrate the Queen!” the journalist captioned her post on June 1.

In response, multiple fans flooded the comments section to praise Amy and TJ for their close friendship. Some even took note at the time how strong their bond was.

“Your work husband lol [sic]! [You’re] great together during your broadcasts!” one Instagram user commented under Amy’s post, whereas a separate person went so far as to write, “Both are married. Amy is a little too flirty with TJ.”

Reps for Amy and TJ did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment.