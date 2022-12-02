Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes has earned an impressive amount of money throughout his career as a journalist. Keep scrolling to find out the host’s net worth, how he makes a living and more.

What Is T.J. Holmes’ Net Worth?

T.J. has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did T.J. Start His Career As a Broadcast Journalist?

The Arkansas native began his television career by working at KSNF Channel 16 in Joplin, Missouri.

In 2000, he relocated back to Arkansas to join CBS affiliate KTHV as a general assignment reporter before he was promoted to weekend anchor.

T.J. later moved on to work at KNTV in San Francisco, California, where he served as the anchor of the 5 p.m. evening news.

He continued to make impressive moves in his career by joining CNN in 2006, where he worked as a correspondent and coanchor on Saturday & Sunday Morning with Betty Nguyen. After Betty left the network in March 2010, T.J. remained on the show and anchored the newscast alone.

T.J. made another career move in 2011 when he signed a multi-platform deal with BET Networks and began hosting Don’t Sleep in 2012. However, the show was canceled in 2013 and he left the network.

After briefly working as a substitute anchor for MSNBC in 2012, T.J. returned to CNN in 2013 before joining ABC in 2014.

During his early years at the network, the journalist filled in when needed on the overnight news programs World News Now and America This Morning.

In December 2014, T.J. became a permanent coanchor of World News Now and kept the role until he joined GMA3: What You Need to Know as a coanchor in September 2020.

Is T.J. Holmes Dating His ‘GMA’ Coanchor Amy Robach?

In November 2022, T.J. and Amy Robach sparked romance rumors when photos of the pair in intimate situations started circulating online. In one photo taken on November 13 shared by Daily Mail, the former CNN anchor was seen touching the Better author’s backside while they were on a trip in upstate New York together. Then on November 28, they were caught holding hands while riding in an Uber around New York City.

Hours after the GMA coanchors sparked romance rumors, multiple sources confirmed to In Touch that Amy and T.J. are romantically involved.

Amy has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010, while T.J. married Marilee Fiebig that same year. The former Don’t Sleep host and immigration lawyer share one child, daughter Sabine, who was born in 2013. T.J. is also a father to Brianna and Jaiden from his first marriage to Amy Ferson.

In December 2022, an insider exclusively told In Touch that ABC is “cautious” when it comes to handling news of T.J. and Amy’s romance.

“They’re not expecting any fallout,” the source explained of the network. “Of course, there will be some viewers who aren’t happy, the name-calling has already begun, saying they’re home wreckers.”

The pair aren’t “hiding it because it’s no longer a secret and they weren’t cheating on their spouses,” the insider added of the romance. “They say they didn’t do anything wrong because they were separated from their spouses.”