ABC is being “cautious” about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ romance and is aware that some Good Morning America viewers are unhappy with the alleged cheating scandal, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

Amy, 49, and T.J., 45, plan on making their relationship “official,” the insider says.

“They’re not expecting any fallout,” the source adds of the network. “Of course, there will be some viewers who aren’t happy, the name-calling has already begun, saying they’re home wreckers.”

Amy and T.J. aren’t “hiding it because it’s no longer a secret and they weren’t cheating on their spouses,” continues the insider. “They say they didn’t do anything wrong because they were separated from their spouses.”

ABC and reps for T.J. and Amy did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The 20/20 anchor has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010, while T.J. married Marilee Fiebig that same year. Amy and Andrew, 55, don’t share any kids together, while T.J. and Marilee, 45, welcomed their daughter, Sabine, in 2013.

Amy and T.J. first sparked romance rumors when photos of the pair started circulating online, in which the coanchors appeared affectionate with each other. In one photo shared by Daily Mail on November 30 and taken on November 13, the former CNN anchor was seen touching Amy’s behind as they went on a trip in upstate New York together. Less than two weeks later, they were captured holding hands while riding in an Uber around New York City on November 28.

On the same day the pair sparked romance rumors, multiple sources confirmed to In Touch that Amy and T.J. are dating.

An additional source revealed to In Touch that their colleagues on set of the morning show were not aware of any blossoming romance between the coanchors, who have worked together since 2020 and have only appeared platonic.

“It definitely wasn’t common knowledge,” the insider shared with In Touch. “They were super tight-lipped at work until they notified the upper brass and of course, it became headline news.”

John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Neither Amy nor T.J. has yet to publicly address their alleged romance. However, they both appeared on the December 1 episode of GMA.

While the Better author hasn’t confirmed her split from Andrew, she previously sparked breakup rumors in October and November by sharing photos via Instagram without her wedding ring. Meanwhile, the Melrose Place alum fueled the rumors by deleting all of his Instagram posts with Amy after her photos with T.J. were released.

A source exclusively told In Touch that the pair – who tied the knot in 2010 –”just drifted apart“ and “are already living in separate homes” amid the scandal.