Inside ‘Good Morning America’ Costars Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ Rumored Romance: Everything We Know

Good Morning America cohosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ rumored romance has sparked major buzz among ABC viewers. After the duo were spotted looking cozy on several outings in New York City throughout November 2022, fans were shocked to learn that the two anchors were still legally married to their respective spouses.

On November 30, the morning show costars made headlines after seemingly enjoying several dates together in photos published by the Daily Mail. In early November, Amy and TJ were spotted laughing and getting close at a bar in the Big Apple. Later that month, the rumored new couple were seen holding hands in an Uber. There was also a photo of TJ placing his hand on Amy’s backside as she leaned down to load the trunk of a car with items.

The television reporters have not publicly confirmed nor denied if they are romantically involved or just close friends.

Over the years that they’ve worked together, Amy and TJ’s friendship blossomed, and fans enjoyed their onscreen banter during the morning news.

Amy wed former Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue in February 2010, and she is a stepmom to his sons, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, from a previous relationship. The last photo with her husband was shared via her since-deactivated Instagram in July. Shortly afterward, she was spotted without her wedding ring.

As for TJ, the journalist married his wife, Marilee Fiebig, in March 2010. The two share daughter Sabine, who was born in January 2013.

While the Arkansas native doesn’t have a public Instagram, Amy posted multiple snaps alongside him in the past when she was active on the platform. And some fans immediately noted how close the two seemed in their work relationship at the time.

After news of their new dynamic broke, a source told In Touch that their rumored relationship is an “HR nightmare” for GMA as they “desperately try to figure out how to handle” the romance speculation, a source exclusively told In Touch.

Reps for Amy, TJ and GMA did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Scroll down to learn everything we know about Amy and TJ’s rumored romance.